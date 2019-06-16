FIL Ltd Buys 1,200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 566,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $193.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In related news, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 27,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $4,284,216.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,612 shares of company stock worth $37,530,142 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

