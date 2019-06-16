Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.92 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,531,000 after buying an additional 944,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,751,000 after buying an additional 3,487,619 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after buying an additional 1,134,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

