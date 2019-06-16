Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $173,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 5,807,093 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 63,059,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,845,000 after buying an additional 4,846,035 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,500,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 2,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after buying an additional 898,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oddo Securities upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

FCAU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. 1,808,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,310. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-nv-nysefcau-position-lowered-by-marshall-wace-llp.html.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.