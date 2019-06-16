FedoraCoin (TIPS) Hits Market Cap of $852,007.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $852,007.00 and approximately $10,054.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.01521627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001101 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded 1,051.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001344 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

