Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 67,365 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

