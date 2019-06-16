Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Share Price

Headlines about Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Federated Investors earned a news sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

NYSE FII opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. Federated Investors has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 2,284 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $70,187.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,302.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 13,316 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $390,691.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $3,651,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-federated-investors-nysefii-share-price.html.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.