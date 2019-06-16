Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,888,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,970,000 after purchasing an additional 579,155 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 336.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 145.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 242,991 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total transaction of $501,861.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,404,980.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.37. The stock had a trading volume of 335,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,005. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $237.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.05.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

