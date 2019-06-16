Experience Points (XP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Million

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Experience Points coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Experience Points has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Experience Points has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $9,777.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Experience Points is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 312,931,490,291 coins and its circulating supply is 278,128,887,390 coins. The official message board for Experience Points is forum.xpcoin.io . The official website for Experience Points is www.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP . The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Experience Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Experience Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Experience Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

