Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

