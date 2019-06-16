EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Trimmed by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.69. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,035,707.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

