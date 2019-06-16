Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 693,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,065 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Evolent Health by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,960 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Evolent Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of EVH opened at $7.98 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $659.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

