Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLAY. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.58 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $363.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,629,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,368,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 594,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $201,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,135 shares of company stock worth $1,822,245. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.