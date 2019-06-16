EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of EMC Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of EMCI stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. EMC Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.36.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. EMC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMC Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

