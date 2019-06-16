Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) & C&J Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CJ) Head to Head Analysis

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) and C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and C&J Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.01 -$87.87 million N/A N/A C&J Energy Services $2.22 billion 0.32 -$130.01 million $0.81 13.23

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&J Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and C&J Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions -104.29% -132.46% -60.29% C&J Energy Services -7.99% 0.64% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&J Energy Services has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and C&J Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A C&J Energy Services 0 9 5 0 2.36

C&J Energy Services has a consensus price target of $14.14, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given C&J Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C&J Energy Services is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Summary

C&J Energy Services beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States. It offers pump down services in the Permian basin. The company is based in Katy, Texas.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, rig services, fluids management, and other completion and well support services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

