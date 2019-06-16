eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. eBay’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on eBay from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

eBay stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,542,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $39.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,054,810.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,517 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $589,470,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,769,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $554,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in eBay by 73.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $613,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 801,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

