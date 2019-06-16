e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $824,259.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $824,259.00 and $9.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.01506550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001083 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded 1,053% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,890,852 coins and its circulating supply is 17,068,242 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

