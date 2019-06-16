Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,363 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ExlService by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ExlService by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,832 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 980,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.88 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 25,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $1,552,416.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,426.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,114 shares of company stock worth $1,700,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

