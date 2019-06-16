DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, March 25th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 336 ($4.39) price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 420 ($5.49).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 350.10 ($4.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $5.20. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other DS Smith news, insider David Robbie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($89,376.72).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.