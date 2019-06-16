Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fonar were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fonar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fonar by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fonar by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fonar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fonar by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $21.19 on Friday. Fonar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

