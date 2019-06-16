Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.67 ($51.94).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €37.00 ($43.02) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.