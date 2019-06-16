Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.26. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 247,815 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNR. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

The stock has a market cap of $558.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.49 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury Resources news, insider Christian S. Kendall acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,751,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,470,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

