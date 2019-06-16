DeltaChain Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $16,975.00 and $19,550.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00595509 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001641 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,250,459,585 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.