Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Delek US were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $56.36.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $408,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

