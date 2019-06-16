Debitum Network Hits Market Capitalization of $15.68 Million (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

