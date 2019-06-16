Critical Contrast: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) vs. Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLYF)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Ablynx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.50) -8.00 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.63% -46.46% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Ablynx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 312.50%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ablynx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Ablynx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Ablynx Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

