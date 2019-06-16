Critical Comparison: HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Vitality Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma $100,000.00 121.22 -$4.30 million N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than HedgePath Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -306.77% Vitality Biopharma -2,528.42% -119.95% -103.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Vitality Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HedgePath Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vitality Biopharma beats HedgePath Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HedgePath Pharmaceuticals

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including stem cell maintenance, cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It also develops super bioavailability (SUBA)-itraconazole oral capsules for patients with basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. SUBA-Itraconazole is a patented itraconazole formulation that enhances the absorption of itraconazole to enhance the bioavailability of orally administered drugs that are poorly soluble. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Ventures Pty Ltd.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

