Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $67.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cree traded as low as $54.50 and last traded at $54.58. 1,741,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,419,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $120,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,110.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cree by 501.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.73 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

