Credit Tag Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $122,566.00 (CTC)

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Credit Tag Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Credit Tag Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, BCEX and IDAX. Credit Tag Chain has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $122,566.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.01746450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00071820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00309639 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Profile

Credit Tag Chain (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 928,095,352 coins and its circulating supply is 54,490,164 coins. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official website is www.credittag.io. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain.

Buying and Selling Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BCEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credit Tag Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credit Tag Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

