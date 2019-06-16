Corundum Group Inc. Invests $215,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623,727 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $134.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $6,173,705. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

