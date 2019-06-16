CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorePoint Lodging from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $750.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,291 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

