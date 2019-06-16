COPYTRACK Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One COPYTRACK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. COPYTRACK has a market capitalization of $931,250.00 and $3.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00356407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.85 or 0.02339492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00154942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018646 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000753 BTC.

COPYTRACK Profile

COPYTRACK launched on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,094,734 tokens. The official website for COPYTRACK is copytrack.io . COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq

COPYTRACK Token Trading

COPYTRACK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPYTRACK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COPYTRACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

