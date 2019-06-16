Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 178,400 Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 178,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000. Carbonite comprises approximately 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARB. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 2,085.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Carbonite in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $738,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,936 shares of company stock worth $992,224 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CARB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carbonite Inc has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

