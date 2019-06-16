Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 827.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.36.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $323.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total transaction of $16,884,983.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,171,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total value of $20,689,912.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $34,195,754.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,856 shares of company stock worth $46,131,542. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

