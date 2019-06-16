ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 43.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,030 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,351,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,743,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,723,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,598,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,123,000.

NASDAQ:CTRA remained flat at $$52.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 137,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,788. ConturaEnergyInc . has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($3.19). The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $309,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lushefski sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $142,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,264 shares of company stock worth $8,495,112.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

