Contrasting Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and James River Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.62 -$34.08 million N/A N/A James River Group $885.60 million 1.58 $63.83 million $2.33 19.92

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. James River Group pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -6.98% -5.19% -1.34% James River Group 8.05% 10.63% 2.44%

Risk & Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protective Insurance and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

James River Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.98%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

James River Group beats Protective Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

