Contrasting Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) & Ramaco Resources (OTCMKTS:METC)

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paringa Resources and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.25%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paringa Resources and Ramaco Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$7.11 million N/A N/A Ramaco Resources $227.57 million 0.90 $25.07 million $0.62 8.13

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paringa Resources and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources 11.65% 19.16% 13.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Paringa Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paringa Resources

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. Its development portfolio also comprises the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

