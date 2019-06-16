Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 246.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,154,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 976,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,826 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

