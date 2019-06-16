Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-3-62-million-position-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-government-bond-etf-nasdaqvgit.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.