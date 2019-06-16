CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 305,756 Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 305,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,449,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,586,000 after buying an additional 359,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,663,000 after buying an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,487,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 468,644 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,022,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Quantenna Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quantenna Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other Quantenna Communications news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 64,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $1,567,939.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTNA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. 893,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,543. The firm has a market cap of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

