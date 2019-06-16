ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

