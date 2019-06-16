Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after buying an additional 1,183,103 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of 51job by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of 51job by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 51job by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. 51job had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $135.87 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JOBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie cut 51job from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

