Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.17 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $350.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $358.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

