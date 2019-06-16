Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $41,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.94.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,910.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,993.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $956,023.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

