China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Life Insurance from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Life Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

LFC stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $7,186,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,112,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,159,000 after purchasing an additional 567,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 329,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 321,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $3,399,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

