Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.72

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 1308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCM shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.01 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

