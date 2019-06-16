Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.
Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,100. The firm has a market cap of $540.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.45. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCM shares. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.01 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
