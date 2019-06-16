Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Century Aluminum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ CENX opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.58 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,473.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SEI Investments Co raised its position in Century Aluminum by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Aluminum by 893.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Century Aluminum by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.