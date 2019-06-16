Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Celanese from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of CE stock opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

