Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) CEO Sells $140,897.85 in Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $140,897.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 6,888 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $113,169.84.

Shares of Care.com stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $454.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Care.com by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after buying an additional 2,016,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Care.com by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,201,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after buying an additional 932,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Care.com by 24.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,087,000 after buying an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Care.com by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 212,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Care.com by 1,251.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 210,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRCM. TheStreet lowered shares of Care.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Care.com from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Care.com from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Care.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

