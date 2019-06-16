Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Wayfair by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Wayfair to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.32, for a total transaction of $5,186,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,202,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $142,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,791 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,474. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $158.21 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

